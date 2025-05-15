Pierroberto Folgiero Confirmed as CEO of Fincantieri

Fincantieri has confirmed Pierroberto Folgiero as chief executive officer, confirming his role as Managing Director.

The decision was made by the new Board of Directors, which was appointed during the Shareholders’ Meeting and will serve until the approval of the 2027 financial statements.

The Board also approved the allocation of powers, with some reserved for the Board’s exclusive authority. Chairman Biagio Mazzotta will handle institutional representation, corporate security and the internal control and risk management system. Folgiero will manage the company’s operations, including business plans and annual budgets, as well as ordinary and extraordinary management.

The Chairman and CEO will jointly oversee communication, institutional relations, national and international strategies, and Fincantieri’s international growth efforts.

The Board also confirmed that all Directors meet the required integrity and professional standards and comply with eligibility criteria. They also adhere to the maximum number of permissible offices. Independent Directors, as outlined by Italian law and the Corporate Governance Code, include Paolo Amato, Gianfranco Battisti, Sara Carrer, Mariachiara Geronazzo, Sergio Marini, Secondina Giulia Ravera, and Emilio Scalfarotto.

Fincantieri’s Board for the 2025-27 period includes: