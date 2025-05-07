Oriental Land Group Shares Cruise Strategy; Reveals Plans for Second Ship

The Oriental Land Group released an insight into its plans for the cruise market as part of its recently published “2035 Long-Term Management Strategy.”

According to the document, the company’s first cruise ship is scheduled to launch service in the first half of 2029.

Ordered from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Wish-class vessel will be operated in partnership with Disney Cruise Line.

Oriental Land currently owns and operates Disney-branded parks and hotels in Japan, including Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

According to the document, Oriental Land’s sales revenue is expected to see significant growth following the company’s entrance into the cruise market.

Complementing the company’s existing operations, the new cruise line is said to be instrumental in helping to evolve the business structure for sustainable expansion.

The cruise operation offers strengths not found in other assets, the company added, including a profitable business model that is not restricted by land or easily affected by weather.

Cruising can also benefit from a foreign human resource strategy, the company added, while creating a new pillar of future growth.

Oriental Land is investing 230 billion yen in the construction of its new ship, which is expected to be profitable in its first full year of operations.

The company aims for a 20 percent operating profit margin after a few years of service, with numbers expected to improve further after depreciation.

According to the document, Oriental Land is also considering launching a second ship after the successful introduction of the first vessel.

The group said that the product will be unique to its company, offering a “family entertainment cruise” aimed at creating a “magical Disney experience.”

After being delivered to Oriental Land in late 2028, the brand’s first ship is expected to offer short cruises departing from Tokyo starting in 2029.