Oceanwide Expeditions Offers Snorkeling on Select Antarctica Voyages

Hondius

Oceanwide Expeditions has announced that the company is launching snorkeling as a new activity on sailings in Antarctica.

The company said in a statement that the addition provides guests the opportunity to explore the depths of Antarctica’s underwater world. Marine life to expect includes penguins and seals, among others.

According to the company, guests can snorkel directly from its zodiacs, exploring icebergs and polar waters.

Guests will also be guided by professional snorkel experts who ensure safety and are eager to deliver the best possible experience, the company added.

Snorkeling is available on the following voyages:

  • HDS28-26, Falkland Islands – South Georgia – Antarctica
  • OTL31a26, Antarctica – Weddell Sea Explorer Basecamp

 

According to the statement, no previous experience is required to participate in the activity, and Oceanwide will provide the necessary snorkel equipment. Sessions will be subject to ice and weather conditions.

