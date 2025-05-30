Oceanwide Expeditions Appoints Remi Bouysset as CEO

Oceanwide Expeditions has announced the appointment of Remi Bouysset to the role of CEO. This appointment takes effect as of June 16, 2025.

“We are delighted to welcome Bouysset to Oceanwide Expeditions. With his extensive experience and key industry insights, we believe he is well placed to lead the company’s strategy in further developing our product offering and brand standing in a time of increasing competition,” said Michel van Gessel, director at Oceanwide Expeditions.

“It is an honor to join a company so widely respected for its commitment to authentic polar exploration, scientific integrity and responsible travel. Reconnecting with this world of purposeful, nature-based exploration feels both natural and deeply motivating,” said Bouysset.

“Oceanwide Expeditions’ reputation is built on substance, a quiet strength rooted in people, knowledge and passion. Our priority remains to deliver meaningful and memorable journeys to our guests. Their experience is at the heart of everything we do,” added Bouysset.

The company said in a statement that Bouysset brings a wealth of industry experience, with a career spanning over 30 years in the travel, hospitality and luxury sectors.

In past leadership and management roles, Bouysset has led growth in business operations in the European market and on a global level.

Bouysset has a broad range of expertise relevant to Oceanwide Expeditions and the expedition cruise industry as a whole, according to the company. In recent roles, he led and managed customer strategy in maritime and yachting operations, tour operations, aviation and helicopter management and expedition cruising.