Oceania Unveils 2025-26 and 2026-27 Festive Voyages

Oceania Cruises unveiled more than 40 festive voyages across its fleet in the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons. The voyages range from seven to 197 days.

Highlighted 2025-26 Voyages

“Indian Ocean Opus”: 24 days from Cape Town to Singapore aboard the Oceania Sirena, departing December 2. Destinations include Malaysia, Thailand, the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Réunion Island and Mozambique.

“South Pacific Archipelagos”: 19 days from Sydney to Papeete aboard the Oceania Riviera, departing December 10. Destinations include Sydney, New Caledonia, Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Bora Bora, Moorea and Tahiti.

“Outrigger’s Route to Bali”: 24 days from Papeete to Bali aboard the Oceania Regatta, departing December 17. Destinations include French Polynesia, Fiji, the Solomon Islands, Australia’s Top End and the Indonesian archipelago.

“Yachting Treasures”: 10 days from Miami to Miami aboard the Oceania Insignia, departing December 19. Destinations include San Juan, Basseterre, St. John’s, Philipsburg and Charlotte Amalie.

“Antarctic Triumph”: 20 days from Santiago de Chile to Buenos Aires aboard the Oceania Marina, departing December 21. Destinations include Puerto Montt, Laguna San Rafael, Chilean fjords, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia and Buenos Aires.

“Holiday Havens”: 14 days from Miami to Miami aboard the Oceania Allura, departing December 21. The Oceania Allura embarks on her inaugural holiday voyage from Miami and visits Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Grenada, Barbados, St. Vincent, Dominica, Antigua and St. Maarten.

Grand Voyages in 2025-26 include “Iberian and Island Dreams” (25 days from Barcelona to Miami aboard the Oceania Nautica, departing December 2) and “Spanning the Americas”: 77 days from Los Angeles to San Diego aboard the Oceania Vista, departing December 20. Destinations include Los Angeles, Mexico, Central America, St. Barts, Dominica and Barbados.

Highlighted 2026-2027 Holiday Voyages

“Australasian Allure”: 23 days from Sydney to Perth aboard the Oceania Riviera, departing December 15. Ports include Whitsunday Island, Cairns, Komodo, Bali and Waingapu.

“Antilles to Andes”: 15 days from Miami to Lima aboard the Oceania Insignia, departing December 19. The itinerary features Curaçao, Aruba, Colombia, the Panama Canal, Ecuador and northern Peru.

“Legends of Jade”: 15 days from Hong Kong to Singapore aboard the Oceania Nautica, departing December 21. Destinations include Ha Long Bay, the Philippines, Hue, Nha Trang and Kota Kinabalu.

Grand Voyages in 2026-27 include “Ramblas to Renaissance” (26 days from Barcelona to Rome aboard the Oceania Sirena, departing Dec. 9) and “Corals and Kiwi Coasts” (40 days from Sydney to Auckland aboard Oceania Riviera, departing Dec. 15).