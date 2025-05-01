Oceania Revamps Onboard Entertainment Program Across Fleet

Oceania Cruises is revamping of its onboard entertainment program, set to roll out across its fleet of eight ships, according to a press release.

The company stated that many of the new experiences will debut with the launch of the Oceania Allura in July 2025, offering guests a wide range of entertainment options from sunrise to evening.

Among the highlights is the fleetwide debut of The Blue Horizons Party, a new celebratory event, alongside original productions, wellness-led experiences, and themed evenings designed to inspire connection, creativity, and joy.

The refreshed entertainment program will focus on four key areas:

Enrich: Meaningful experiences through branded partnerships, destination-focused culinary showcases and guest speaker series.

Entertain: Live shows, cultural performances, edutainment events and interactive game nights.

Unwind: Sunrise meditative yoga and ambient music sessions for relaxation and tranquility.

Celebrate: Themed deck parties, one-of-a-kind dining experiences, and curated music sets for festive evenings.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this evolution of Oceania Cruises’ entertainment,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises. “These enhancements reflect our commitment to delighting our discerning guests with experiences that match their sophisticated tastes – combining enrichment, wellness, and celebration into unforgettable onboard moments. It’s entertainment with meaning and heart, and we cannot wait to reveal more in the coming months.”

The Blue Horizons Party, inspired by the elegance of a private yacht soiree, will be featured on every voyage across the fleet. Guests will be invited to dress in hues of blue, sip signature cocktails, enjoy live music and mingle with other guests.

Oceania Cruises is also expanding its wellness offerings, with guided istretch and yoga sessions available aboard the Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura. The sessions complement the brand’s wellness brand, Aquamar, which includes wellness-focused shore excursions, new spa treatments and lighter menu options.

This revamped entertainment offering builds on the brand’s existing guest speaker series and Artist Loft workshops, offering a busy calendar of performances, classes and events.