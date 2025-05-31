Oceania Announces 2026 Specialty Cruises With Guest Hosts

Oceania Cruises has unveiled a selection of its 2026 Specialty Cruises, offering onboard programming led by renowned guest hosts and culinary experts paired with itineraries that explore captivating ports around the globe.

Highlights of the cruises include exceptional cuisine, exclusive events, hosted shore excursions and meaningful opportunities to connect with local cultures.

Returning for the 2026 Specialty Cruises are authors, television personalities and Chefs Claudine Pépin and Sara Moulton, along with Oceania Cruises’ own Executive Culinary Directors and Master Chefs of France, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale.

The voyages will also feature culinary demonstrations, hosted shore excursions, and dinners, as well as opportunities to celebrate the art of food and travel.

Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises, said: “We are still working to confirm the last details for a couple more Specialty Cruises for 2026 and will share details of these and more on the engaging onboard events in the coming months,” added Montague.

The 2026 Specialty Cruises include the following:

Sara Moulton Cruise: 12 days from Lisbon to Paris, departing May 12, 2026, aboard the Oceania Marina

Chef, cookbook author and television personality Sara Moulton will share her expertise. Guests can enjoy dishes chosen by Moulton in The Grand Dining Room and join her on select shore excursions and exclusive onboard events.

Claudine Pépin Cruise: 12 days from Seattle to Seattle, departing July 2, 2026, aboard the Oceania Riviera

Acclaimed cookbook author Claudine Pépin, godmother of the Oceania Sirena and president of the Jacques Pépin Foundation, will host a question-and-answer session, culinary demonstrations, a Chef’s Market Dinner, and she will be on select shore excursions.

Culinary Luminaries Cruise: 10 days from Belfast to Lisbon, departing Sept. 15, 2026, aboard the Oceania Marina

Hosted by Executive Culinary Directors and resident Master Chefs of France, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, the cruise will include live cooking demonstrations, destination-themed Chef’s Market Dinners at the Terrace Café, and exclusive culinary panel discussions.

Oceania Club Reunion Cruise: 10 days from Barcelona to Rome, departing Nov. 5, 2026, aboard the Oceania Marina

Neli Arias, head of the Oceania Club, and other Oceania Cruises team members will host the voyage. Highlights include a multi-course meal in the Salon Rosé, the Oceania Cruises’ gala brunch, exclusive dinners, cocktail receptions and curated shore excursions.