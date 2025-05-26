Ocean Advice Takes Over Seaventure Management

Ocean Advice, a member of the United Waterways Group based in Basel (Switzerland), has taken over the nautical and technical management of the Seaventure.

The agreement allows Ocean Advice to expand its portfolio and strengthen its presence in the expedition cruise market.

“We are delighted that our experienced management team will be operating the Seaventure and that we will be able to expand on the Asian market, whose cultures and ways of travel we are fully committed to support,” said Oliver Sassen, CEO of Ocean Advice.

Ocean Advice said in a press release that the move marks a significant milestone for the company, which was rejuvenated two years ago following the sale of the group’s Blue Water Division several years back.

Since its inception, Ocean Advice has leveraged its white-label management to start a French ocean cruise company.

Partnering with 66° Expeditions to operate the Seaventure will expand the group’s presence in the expedition cruise market.

The Seaventure, owned by 66° Expeditions, offers polar voyages to the Chinese and international markets with oriental highlights.

The brand name of 66° Expeditions reflects the Chinese company’s mission to offer Arctic and Antarctic expeditions beyond the 66th parallel. This radius aligns with the growing interest in polar exploration among international and Chinese travelers.

United Waterways will be responsible for the entire ship management with a proven team of international ship operation experts.

United Waterways is a member of the Chinese non-governmental organization World Tourism Alliance and is active in the Asian market, currently operating three ships in the white label sector for Asian customers.

Additional ships are under construction and scheduled for completion in 2026 and beyond.

United Waterways plans to launch another expedition cruise ship and a coastal cruiser by 2028.