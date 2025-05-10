Norwegian Announces Return of ‘Giving Joy’ Teacher Recognition Program

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the return of its annual Norwegian’s Giving Joy program in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, taking place May 5–9, 2025.

The program celebrates outstanding educators across the U.S. and Canada, recognizing 20 teachers with a complimentary cruise and the opportunity to sail on the new Norwegian Luna in spring 2026.

From May 5 through May 31, 2025, the public can nominate certified or accredited educators at www.nclgivingjoy.com. Nominations must include stories highlighting the teacher’s impact on students and their communities, peer recognition for passion and dedication and their ability to overcome challenges with creative teaching approaches.

A three-member panel featuring NCL leaders and partners will evaluate submissions based on these criteria. The 20 top-ranking teachers will each receive a three- or four-day cruise for two. Additionally, the three highest-scoring nominees will be named Grand Prize winners and awarded a spot on the christening voyage of the Norwegian Luna, sailing from Miami in spring 2026.

“At NCL we are all about delivering exceptional experiences, including honoring communities who make a difference in the world, such as teachers,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We’re so proud to celebrate six years of our Norwegian’s Giving Joy program and continuing to shine a light on incredible teachers who are shaping our future generation. This year, we’re excited to reward 20 exceptional teachers with an unforgettable vacation with MORE ways to relax and explore on board one of our many spectacular NCL ships.”

Since its launch in 2019, Norwegian’s Giving Joy campaign has received nearly 61,000 teacher nominations, awarded over 270 educators with a vacation and donated over $515,000 to teachers and their schools.

“Travel opportunities bring excitement, relaxation, and rejuvenation into the lives of so many,” said Nancy Altimore, 2024 Norwegian’s Giving Joy winner and educator from Pembroke Pines Charter High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla. “The NCL family, through its Giving Joy Program, celebrates educators and provides them with an incredible opportunity to travel. It was such a joy to be a Norwegian’s Giving Joy winner and experience a pampered celebration for doing something I love – teaching! It was truly an honor to participate in this caring opportunity and experience a vacation with NCL.”

Grand Prize winners of Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2025 Giving Joy teacher recognition program will sail aboard the upcoming Norwegian Luna during its christening voyage from Miami in spring 2026.

The Norwegian Luna is the sister ship to Norwegian Aqua and will feature the Aqua Slidecoaster, a first-of-its-kind hybrid roller coaster and waterslide, along with new dining options including Sukhothai, a Thai specialty restaurant and Planterie, a plant-based venue located at Indulge Food Hall.

Beginning April 2026, the ship will operate a series of seven-day Eastern Caribbean sailings from Miami, with calls to Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), Tortola (British Virgin Islands), St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands), and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas. Enhancements to Great Stirrup Cay will include a new pier, an expanded pool area, a dedicated bar and a children’s splash zone, scheduled to be completed by late 2025.