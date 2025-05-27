Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Norway Leaning Toward Tax on Cruise Tourism

Fred. Olsen Ship in Oslo

The latest development in the twists and turns of the tourism tax debate in Norway has the Norwegian Parliament focusing on a tax on cruise tourism only while rejecting the government’s proposal for a travel industrywide tax on all tourism and hotel stays, according to Norwegian media reports.

The debate has been fueled partially by an increase in cruise calls, but also by an overall increase in tourism, including those arriving by car and mobile homes, often overwhelming small villages and their facilities, especially in small villages in Northern Norway.

The latest proposal will be debated in the Norwegian Parliament next week and, if passed, would introduce a tax on cruise tourism in addition a visitor tax for Svalbard.

No further details as to the size of the tax or when it will be introduced have been released.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

73 Ships | 176,859 Berths | $63.5 Billion | View

New 2025 Drydock Report
CIN 2025 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 130 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2025 Executive Guide
Executive Guide

Highlights:

  • Who’s Who
  • All Operators
  • Decision Maker Info
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.