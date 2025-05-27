Norway Leaning Toward Tax on Cruise Tourism

The latest development in the twists and turns of the tourism tax debate in Norway has the Norwegian Parliament focusing on a tax on cruise tourism only while rejecting the government’s proposal for a travel industrywide tax on all tourism and hotel stays, according to Norwegian media reports.

The debate has been fueled partially by an increase in cruise calls, but also by an overall increase in tourism, including those arriving by car and mobile homes, often overwhelming small villages and their facilities, especially in small villages in Northern Norway.

The latest proposal will be debated in the Norwegian Parliament next week and, if passed, would introduce a tax on cruise tourism in addition a visitor tax for Svalbard.

No further details as to the size of the tax or when it will be introduced have been released.