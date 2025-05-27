New Mein Schiff Flow to Enter Service Earlier

The new Mein Schiff Flow will enter service earlier than initially planned, according to reports in the German media.

Initially set to debut in mid-August 2026, the new LNG-powered vessel is now scheduled to welcome its first guests in early July, Schiff und Kreuzfahrten said.

Poised to offer a maiden season in the Mediterranean, the Mein Schiff Flow will offer four additional cruises between July and August 2026.

The newly added departures include two ten-night cruises sailing on July 19 and July 28, 2026, as well as two new ten-night cruises departing on July 9 and August 6, 2026.

Sailing from Palma de Mallorca, the itineraries feature visits to destinations in Spain, Italy and France, such as Barcelona, La Spezia and Marseille.

As previously announced, the inaugural season of the Mein Schiff Flow includes a series of nine- to 11-night cruises to a wide range of ports in the Mediterranean.

In addition to Spain, Italy and France, the itineraries of the 4,000-guest ship are also set to visit Portugal and Morocco.

Upon completing its first summer deployment, the ship repositions to the Middle East for its inaugural winter season.

Between November 2026 and March 2027, the 161,000-ton vessel offers a series of seven-night cruises departing from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Mein Schiff Flow will be a sister ship to the 2025-built Mein Schiff Relax.

As the largest ships in TUI’s Cruises fleet, the LNG-powered vessels offer a series of new features and venues, such as a suites-only sun deck and lounge.

The new ships also put sustainability in the spotlight with dual-fuel engines that can be powered by LNG and MGO.

Other green features include improved catalytic converters and a shore power connection, which allows the ship to shut down its engines while in port, virtually bringing emissions to zero.