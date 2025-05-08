Twitter Facebook Linkedin
NCLH Opens Medical Facility for Crew in Manila

Norwegian Aqua at Sea

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has launched its dedicated medical clinic in the Philippines to serve its Filipino crew members, according to a report by CrewCenter.

Located on the 19th floor of the Trium Building on Buendia Avenue in Pasay City, the NCLH Medical Clinic and Laboratory OPC offers a range of pre-employment medical services for seafarers preparing to join NCLH cruise ships.

“This marks a new chapter for NCLH. We dedicate this space to service and care,” said Dr. Carlos Gonzalez, chief medical officer of the clinic, ahead of the facility’s official blessing by Fr. Boy Saavedra of the Apostleship of the Seas.

The 674-square-meter clinic features a variety of equipped departments, including dental, ultrasound, X-ray, optical, clinical laboratory, ECG, treadmill stress testing, drug testing, audiometry and psychological testing. Each department is staffed by certified medical professionals and includes modern diagnostic technology.

The new facility emphasizes the company’s commitment to its Filipino workforce, a large portion of which is provided by CF Sharp Crew Management, a major supplier of Filipino seafarers.

