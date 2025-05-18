MSC: World Class Ships Deployed in Europe and the Caribbean

MSC Cruises’ World Class ships will sail in the Western Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

As the company has firmed up deployment plans for all of the vessels in the series, Cruise Industry News looks at the planned itineraries for each 5,400-guest ship.

World Class #4 (Unnamed)

Year Built: 2027

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 205,700

Sailing Regions: Caribbean and the Bahamas

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

MSC Cruises recently announced that the fourth ship in the World Class series will sail from Port Canaveral.

While additional details about the ship and its itineraries are still to be revealed, the yet-unnamed vessel is expected to offer cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas on a year-round basis.

MSC World Asia

Year Built: 2026

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 205,700

Sailing Regions: Western Mediterranean

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Marseille (France); Genoa, Messina, Naples and Civitavecchia (Italy); and Valletta (Malta)

As the third ship in MSC’s World Class, the MSC World Asia will debut in the Western Mediterranean in late 2026.

Sailing from multiple homeports, the 5,400-guest ship will offer seven-night cruises to destinations in Italy, Spain, France and Malta through at least October 2027.

MSC World America

Year Built: 2025

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 205,700

Sailing Regions: Caribbean and the Bahamas

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Set to offer seven-night cruises departing from PortMiami, the MSC World America will debut in April 2025.

Currently in the final stages of construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, the 205,700-ton vessel will sail from its homeport in South Florida on a year-round basis.

MSC World Europa

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 205,700

Sailing Regions: Western Mediterranean

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Marseille (France); Genoa, Messina, Naples and Civitavecchia (Italy)

After first debuting in the Middle East, the MSC World Europa has been sailing exclusively in the Western Mediterranean since mid-2023.

As part of its year-round operations in the region, the LNG-powered vessel offers seven-night cruises to destinations in Spain, France, Italy and Malta.