MSC Cruises Unveils Fleetwide Specialty Dining Upgrade

MSC Cruises announced that it is elevating its specialty dining program across the entire fleet, introducing fixed-price menus and more flexible, customizable dining packages.

The enhancements are designed to simplify the dining experience, offer greater value and provide guests with more choice and transparency.

As part of the update, each specialty restaurant will now feature a single, fixed-price menu that allows guests to select at least one starter, one main course, and one dessert. Premium dishes, such as Ozaki Wagyu beef, will be available for an additional supplement.

New features include:

Fixed-Price Menus: A simplified pricing structure offering full menu access for one fee, improving value and ease of use.

Customizable Dining Packages: Guests can pre-purchase packages ranging from one to four specialty dining experiences, with the flexibility to repeat restaurants if desired.

Pre-Cruise Savings: Guests who purchase dining packages before boarding can save up to 20 percent.

Georg Schmickler, senior vice president onboard revenues at MSC Cruises, said: “With increasing demand from our guests for flexibility, transparency, and personalization, this upgrade further strengthens our culinary product, offering today’s cruisers what they expect and deserve.”

Stéphane Franchini, senior director of food and beverage product at MSC Cruises, added: “Simplified single-price menus mean greater transparency for guests, and customizable packages add flexibility to create a seamless dining experience for our guests. With these enhancements, MSC Cruises continues to redefine dining at sea, offering guests an unforgettable gastronomic journey with world-class cuisine and ultimate versatility.”

The updated dining packages are available for booking now. Additional enhancements are planned and will be announced at a later date.