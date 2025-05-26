MSC Cruise Division and Formula 1 Extend Partnership to 2030

Formula 1 and the Cruise Division of MSC Group have announced a multi-year extension of their global partnership through 2030.

According to a press release, the renewed agreement builds on a collaboration that began in 2022 and will maintain existing rights, including race title sponsorships, trackside branding and hospitality activations. Explora Journeys will also be featured across signage packages at select Grands Prix throughout the extended partnership.

As part of the collaboration, Explora Journeys served as hospitality venue during the TAG Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco 2025. Its newest ship, the Explora II, was positioned in Monaco’s Port Hercule, operating as a floating boutique hotel for guests attending the event.

”Over the last three years, our partnership with Formula 1 has gone from strength to strength,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, the Cruise Division of MSC Group.

“This season sees MSC Cruises as the title sponsor of three Grand Prix races, and Explora Journeys hosted fans onboard Explora II in Monaco, offering arguably one of the best positions for any race fan for the weekend. Our partnership is founded on a shared dedication to excellence, innovation, and teamwork, building the future of our industries to leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. Today we are proud to announce that we are extending our agreement as Global Partner of Formula 1 until the end of the 2030 season, meaning that fans can experience more from MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys on track and beyond for many more seasons to come.”

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said: “The early extension of our partnership is a symbol of the strength of the relationship between our two organizations who share a passion for innovation, entertainment, travel and incredible experiences. This weekend in Monaco, we took our partnership to the next level with Explora II in Port Hercule, placing Explora Journeys at the center of one of the most iconic races on the calendar. I would like to extend a huge thank-you to Pierfrancesco Vago and the team at The MSC Cruise Division for their passion and commitment to our partnership that continues to grow and bring both our brands to a growing global audience. I look forward to working together for many years to come.”

Photo: Stefano Domenicali and Pierfrancesco Vago