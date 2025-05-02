MSC Concludes 2024-25 South Africa Program

MSC Cruises South Africa has officially concluded its 2024–25 summer cruise season, marking the end of operations with the MSC Musica.

The season, which began in November 2024, saw the 3,200-passenger ship welcome over 90,000 guests. The MSC Musica operated itineraries to destinations including Mozambique, Réunion, Mauritius and Namibia.

Ross Volk, managing director of MSC Cruises South Africa, noted that the company was satisfied with the vessel’s performance during the season and is preparing for the 2025–26 season, which will feature the MSC Opera.

The MSC Opera will now return to South Africa after a Mediterranean deployment. The ship is scheduled to complete 37 sailings from Durban’s Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal and the Cape Town Cruise Terminal between November 2025 and April 2026.

“We are very pleased to see our loyal customers return to cruise with us every new season and we appreciate their support. It is also great to see new travellers discovering cruising as an alternative holiday which offers good value for money. The demand for cruising locally continues to show growth,” said Volk.

MSC Cruises operates four itineraries from South Africa: Durban to Mozambique, Durban to Mauritius, Durban to Cape Town and Cape Town to Walvis Bay.

“We have made two exciting additions to the upcoming season. An extension to the season, which will offer guests the opportunity to book an additional departure in November and we have introduced Mamoudzou as a new destination. Mamoudzou is a beautiful city on the coast of Mayotte, another great destination for our guests to discover.” Volk added.