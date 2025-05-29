MHA Launches New Culinary Program with CIA Asia

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) is launching a new culinary training program developed in conjunction with the Culinary Institute of America.

The first program will kick off in Singapore, running from June 16 to 20, 2025.

This program is made available through the MHA Scholarship Foundation and was developed by the association’s Culinary Council who were part of the pilot program at Hyde Park last fall.

In collaboration with CIA the Council tailored the five-day immersive experience to promote the development of cruise line culinary leaders, according to the MHA.

This initiative is part of a new series of annual Culinary Professional Development programs hosted alternately at the CIA’s Hyde Park campus in New York and the Singapore campus.

The Singapore venue has been chosen to ensure greater accessibility for Asian-based culinary professionals.