Lubrication Engineers Acquires RSC Bio Solutions

Lubrication Engineers, Inc. (LE) announced the acquisition of RSC Bio Solutions (RSC), a provider of high-performance, biodegradable lubrication products.

RSC Bio Solutions offers a range of environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs) designed to support marine and industrial clients in meeting regulatory compliance and environmental goals. Its proprietary product lines, FUTERRA and EnviroLogic, combine advanced lubricant performance with fully biodegradable technology, and are widely used in ships and other environmentally sensitive applications worldwide.

“RSC Bio Solutions has an impressive portfolio of sustainable products powered by proprietary technologies developed over multiple decades,” said Eric Borland, CEO of LE. “Together with the employees of RSC Bio Solutions, we are committed to ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality, sustainable products to customers across the globe.”

“We are excited to join forces with LE to expand our capabilities and accelerate our innovation that benefits both our customers and the environment,” said Mike Guggenheimer, president and CEO of RSC. “We have long admired LE as a leader in our industry, and we look forward to leveraging its robust infrastructure in support of our current and prospective new customers.”

This marks LE’s second acquisition since partnering with Aurora Capital Partners in September 2023. The company has since expanded its product portfolio to include a broader range of synthetic and sustainable lubrication solutions.