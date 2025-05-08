Lindblad to Offer Onboard Cruise Booking Program

Natalya Leahy, CEO of Lindblad Expedition, said that the company has completed a pilot onboard cruise sales program, and plans to roll it out to the fleet.

Speaking during Lindblad’s 2025 first-quarter earnings call, Leahy said that the program aligns with Lindblad’s three strategic pillars to drive value creation for shareholders.

The pilot falls under the focus for optimization of financial performance through smart cost innovations and better fixed asset utilization, Leahy added.

“As a continued focus on optimizing occupancy, we successfully piloted an onboard cruise sales program. While our guests are onboard our expeditions and having a wonderful experience, our dedicated onboard expedition experts help them to explore our various destinations and plan and book their next adventure,” said Leahy.

Leahy added that during the pilot, the company was able to drive early bookings, increase occupancy and improve repeat rate.

According to Lindblad, the program will be fully rolled out by the end of this year.