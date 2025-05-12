John McKenna Announced as NSW Port Authority CEO

The Port Authority of New South Wales (NSW) has welcomed the NSW Government’s appointment of John McKenna as CEO of the port authority, effective immediately.

According to the port, McKenna brings a wealth of commercial experience and a deep understanding of the port authority’s operations to the role.

The port said in a press release that having previously served as the Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, McKenna has been integral to the growth and strategic direction, and he has influenced the development of the commercial and customer divisions.

Chair of port authority David Marchant said: “We are thrilled to officially appoint John McKenna as the CEO. His leadership, deep knowledge of the business and vision for the future will be invaluable as the port authority continues to evolve.

“McKenna has already made an immense impact in his time as acting CEO, and we are confident he will lead the organization through the next chapter of growth and innovation. We look forward to his leadership in ensuring the port authority remains at the heart of NSW’s trade and tourism industries,” added Marchant.

McKenna said: “I am honored to have been appointed CEO of the Port Authority of New South Wales. It is a privilege to lead such an outstanding team that plays a critical role in supporting the state’s trade, driving tourism growth and ensuring our ports remain open and operational 24/7.”

“I’m excited for the journey ahead, positioning the port authority for sustainable growth and continued excellence in everything we do. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of NSW and contributing to the growth of the economy and community,” he added.