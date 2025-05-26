Jim Moir to Join Moments Crew Onboard Borealis in May

Comedian-turned-artist Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves) will join the cruise industry’s first “Moments Crew,” a service promising to capture guests’ most memorable onboard moments.

Departing from Dover on Wednesday, May 28, Moir will join the “Scenic Falls & Fjords of Norway” tour on Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis. The eight-night trip runs until Thursday, June 5.

Sonia Holman, marketing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We know that some of life’s best memories are made on the high seas, so what better way to ensure they are caught than by assembling the first-ever crew dedicated to recording these unique moments in unique ways.”

Moir said: “Some of my happiest memories are from traveling, so I am looking forward to stepping onboard with my easel and paints and capturing guests’ favorite views for prosperity. Personally, I hope to see some spectacular scenery, dramatic waterfalls and interesting birds like auks, darters and maybe even some puffins, which are always a delight to paint.”

Fred. Olsen said in a press release that two ballot winners have won a session with Moir, during which he will paint their favorite scenic views from the trip on canvas. They will then be given the artworks as a memento.

Guests on board will also have an audience with Jim Moir on Tuesday, June 3. Moir will be interviewed by cruise director Anthony Cranny, followed by a Q&A with the audience.

The Norwegian sailing will include highlights such as waterways like Nordfjord, waterfalls, catching crayfish and touring the Kjenndalen and Briskdal glaciers.

Moir is the first of three Moments Crew joining Fred. Olsen cruises throughout the summer.

Bestselling author and comedian Jenny Eclair will join the Balmoral’s 13-night “Fairytale Castles and Old Towns of the Baltic” cruise, departing from Rosyth on June 27.

Celebrity photographer Scarlet Page will embark the Bolette for its 13-night “Volcanic Vistas of the Azores and Madeira” cruise, departing from Liverpool on July 25.