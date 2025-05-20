Hurtigruten appoints Iain Powell as Chief Commercial Officer

Hurtigruten announced the appointment of Iain Powell as its new chief commercial officer.

Powell joined Hurtigruten in March 2024 as vice president of sales and marketing for the U.K. and emerging markets before being promoted to managing director for the Nordics, U.K. and emerging markets in December 2024.

“We are very pleased that Powell is stepping into the role. In a short time, he has demonstrated leadership, business acumen and the ability to execute. These qualities will be critical for the company’s continued progress,” said Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten.

“I’m delighted to take on this role and very much appreciate the support that the business has given me. There’s strong demand from people wanting to experience Norway, and we are fortunate to have a truly unique product: world-class journeys through spectacular nature,” said Powell.

“We are very well placed to capitalize on this demand, and we see a significant opportunity for growth. I look forward to working with Hedda, the board, and the executive leadership team to make the most of these opportunities,” added Powell.

Hurtigruten said that it is currently experiencing strong growth. The role of CCO will therefore be key to realizing Hurtigruten’s growth strategy and creating greater value for guests and partners.

The company said in a press release that Powell is a respected commercial leader in the travel industry, with a career spanning renowned brands including TUI, Carnival U.K. and Saga Travel Group, where he was trading director.

The company added that Powell has proven himself a leader within Hurtigruten, demonstrating the ability to deliver results across multiple markets.

As CCO, he will lead Hurtigruten’s global commercial strategy, strengthen the company’s market position and drive further growth.