Hurtigruten Announces Giveaway Cruise for Advisors

Hurtigruten announced that it is celebrating Travel Advisor Appreciation Day throughout May and is giving away a cruise package for two, including flights, to Norway.

All advisors who are part of Hurtigruten’s travel advisory Facebook page are automatically included in the draw, the company said in a press release.

Advisors who are not registered can easily join and thereby be eligible to win.

“Our partnership with travel advisors in North America is such an important part of our business, and we are so grateful for their continuous support,” said Carly Biggart, head of Hurtigruten Americas.

“Now that Hurtigruten is a fully stand-alone brand after last year’s brand split, we try to constantly build additional support for our advisors that ensures their clients have the best possible experience with us,” added Biggart.

“For this year’s Travel Advisor Appreciation Day, we will be sending one lucky advisor and their partner of choice to Norway to enjoy our award-winning, naturally authentic immersive cruise experience for themselves.”

According to the company, the prize is worth more than $12,000 in total and includes flights to Norway, where the winner can choose which Northbound or Southbound Hurtigruten experience they would like.

They can either select the Original Coastal Express that the company has been operating since 1893 or one of the recently launched premium, all-inclusive Signature voyages: The North Cape Line and the Svalbard Line.

Travel has to be concluded by May 31, 2026, and booked at least 60 days in advance.

The prize includes a $300 OBC and one dinner in the ship’s fine-dining restaurant, Kysten on the Coastal Express ships or Røst on MS Trollfjord, which operates the Signature sailings. Before the meal, they will experience the Bubbles of the Sea concept, Hurtigruten’s sparkling wine (a Classic Cuvee, 2018 vintage).

Hurtigruten added that it is also offering advisors 5 percent commissions on excursions, exclusive agent pricing, the “Sell Three, Sail Free” campaign and no non-commissionable fees.