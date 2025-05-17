Holland America Opens 2027 Grand Voyages Officially Open for Booking

Holland America Line has officially opened bookings for its two 2027 Grand Voyages following a successful pre-sale period.

The 2027 Grand World Voyage aboard the Volendam and the 2027 Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage aboard the Zaandam are now available to book for January 2027 departures.

Both itineraries will feature extended stays and overnight calls in select ports, allowing more time for exploration. Highlights include overnight calls in Bordeaux, France and multi-night stays in Cape Town, South Africa and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“We know cruisers who book Grand Voyages are looking for unique experiences — and the strong interest we’ve seen in the pre-sale period shows us our guests are excited about what we’ve designed for them in 2027,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning for Holland America Line. “For example, we built in overnight stays in destinations like Bordeaux — with the city center only accessible via smaller ships like Volendam — as well as multi-night stays in vibrant cities like Cape Town and Buenos Aires.”

Guests sailing on the 2027 Grand World Voyage aboard Volendam will enjoy overnight or multi-night calls in seven destinations, including European gems Bordeaux, France and Copenhagen, Denmark. The voyage also features several late-night calls, including a visit to Malé, the capital of the Maldives.

The Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage will feature overnight or extended calls in five ports, including Callao (Lima), Peru, Montevideo, Uruguay and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in multi-day Overland Adventures. Options include a seven-day tour from Phuket, Thailand, to India with a visit to the Taj Mahal, rejoining the ship in Malé. Another featured experience is a four-day Galápagos Islands tour, available on both voyages.

Guests who book the 129-day Grand World Voyage or the 70-day Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage can receive up to $2,000 in onboard credit per person, a 3 percent discount for paying in full and a free Wi-Fi Surf package. Early bookers also get a $500 air credit per person when flights are booked through Flight Ease, plus complimentary roundtrip transfers between Fort Lauderdale airport and the ship.