Holland America Line Unveils 2027 Solar Eclipse Cruises

Holland America Line announced a new slate of cruises taking guests to prime locations throughout Europe to witness the 2027 solar eclipse.

According to a press release, the company is opening for booking two additional eclipse cruises, which will sail in the summer of 2027.

Also available for booking are three newly opened sailings offering guests a chance to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

The total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, Aug. 2, 2027, with the path of totality crossing mainly over Northern Africa, Holland America explained.

Two of the company’s ships, the Nieuw Statendam and the Oosterdam, will be positioned off the western coast of Morocco and the eastern coast of Tunisia, respectively, for guests onboard to experience the natural phenomenon.

“The excitement around viewing a total solar eclipse the past few years has been palpable, and we jumped at the chance to create more itineraries that give our guests the incomparable opportunity of viewing the eclipse at sea,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment for Holland America Line.

“When you’re at sea, there is a greater opportunity to witness an eclipse in the clear because the ship can attempt to position itself away from cloud cover, and the view on the horizon means you get more of the shadow coming in and going out. Because of that, these cruises are extremely popular for everyone from professional astronomers to travelers looking to check an eclipse off their bucket list.”

Both voyages will offer lectures and opportunities to connect with scientific experts, as well as themed activities and more. Proper equipment, including eclipse glasses, will be provided for the safety of guests.

While in port, guests will be able to further delve into the way civilizations in the past designed life around phenomena in the sky, including solar eclipses.

“For millennia, civilizations have studied celestial happenings, and that impact is seen even now in many famous landmarks and monuments,” said Grigsby.

“We took care to add ports into the itinerary that have some connection to the study of the sun and stars: on the 28-day, one example includes Portland, England, within close proximity to famous Stonehenge, long believed to be built with the solstice in mind. And on the 14-day, guests can visit the world’s largest and most complex astronomical clock in Messina, Italy.”

Onboard the Nieuw Statendam, guests will enjoy a 28-day cruise that sails roundtrip from Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The “Legendary Solar Eclipse & Cosmic Port Explorer” voyage features visits to 13 ports in Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar and Morocco, including overnight calls in Tilbury (London) and Barcelona.

According to Holland America, in addition to witnessing the solar eclipse off Morocco, guests can dive further into the study of the sun and the sky via excursions to destinations like the Alhambra Palace in Malaga, designed with architectural features that align with the sun’s path, and Montjuic Hill and Observatory in Barcelona.

The Oosterdam offers the 14-day “Solar Eclipse & Astronomical Discovery” cruise departing on July 31, 2027.

Sailing roundtrip from Piraeus (Athens), Greece, the ship will first sail toward Tunisia, finding the ideal position off the coast for eclipse viewing.

Guests will then visit ports in Tunisia, Malta, Italy and Greece, including Valletta, where they will be able to visit the Royal Malta Observatory and learn how telescopes and scientific instruments aided the study of celestial bodies.

The two new itineraries join three existing itineraries that are already bookable for the 2026 eclipse: a 28-day Scandinavian Solar Eclipse with Greenland and Scotland and a 35-day Voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse with eclipse viewings off the northeast coast of Iceland, as well as a 13-day Solar Eclipse with Barcelona Overnight with eclipse viewing off the west coast of Spain.

Holland America Line also opened for bookings three Northern Light cruises onboard the Rotterdam and the Nieuw Amsterdam.

Sailing in October and November 2027, the itineraries depart from Dover and Rotterdam and feature visits to destinations in Norway.