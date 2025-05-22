Holland America Introduces Tea Blend with Art of Tea

Holland America Line is partnering with Art of Tea to elevate its Royal Dutch Tea, Regional Afternoon Tea and Standard Afternoon Tea services with a custom blend that celebrates the cruise line’s Dutch heritage.

The company said in a press release that the Dutch Tea Time Blend will be featured during every afternoon tea service in the main dining room onboard all Holland America Line ships.

Drew Foulk, Holland America Line’s senior manager of beverage and dining operations and innovation, and Art of Tea founder and CEO Steve Schwartz created the blend to honor Holland America Line’s roots. To achieve this, they traveled to Amsterdam seeking an authentic Dutch blend.

During the trip, the experts tasted various local blends, visited the outdoor Albert Cuyp Market to explore Dutch flavors and florals and spent time with Tess Posthumus, one of Holland America Line’s global beverage program partners.

Posthumus provided a history of Amsterdam’s drinking culture, including the Netherlands’ role in introducing coffee and tea to the world through the Dutch East Indies Company.

The result is a blend is a traditional black tea with notes of orange, bergamot, marigold and rose hips. It will be available to guests fleetwide when they board their next voyage.

According to the press release, Royal Dutch Tea is served on the first sea day of each voyage. A regionally themed afternoon tea is offered on the second sea day. A standard afternoon tea service is also available on the third sea day for voyages lasting seven days or longer.

The blend will also be available at all coffee and specialty dining outlets while sailing. Additionally, it will be part of the cruise line’s tea sampler pack, available for purchase in ship gift shops. This sampler pack includes Art of Tea’s Earl Grey Crème and Pacific Coast Mint teas.

Holland America Line said the tea can also be purchased online through Art of Tea’s website.