Holland America Honors Guide Dog

On May 2, Holland America Line held a special ceremony aboard the Rotterdam to honor Joska, the first service dog to achieve five-star Mariner status and receive the Platinum Medallion, according to a press release.

In honor of Joska’s service and loyalty, a plaque was unveiled aboard the Rotterdam and is now permanently displayed in the elevator bay next to the ship’s atrium.

Joska, who passed away in February 2025 at the age of 12, was a companion to Cornelia and Cornelis Marinussen and had spent most of her life traveling with them aboard Holland America Line ships.

She helped the Marinussens explore destinations in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, the Caribbean. Beyond her role as a guide dog, Joska was also cherished by the line’s crew. She was also part of significant milestones for Holland America Line, including the cruise line’s 150th anniversary celebration in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in April 2023.

“We are deeply honored that Holland America Line is commemorating Joska’s life in such a meaningful way,” said the Marinussens, Joska’s owners. “Joska spent more than 900 nights aboard Holland America Line ships, forging friendships with guests and crew on every voyage. Knowing that her legacy will continue with Holland America Line is truly heartwarming.”

The company also announced a new charitable initiative in tribute to Joska. Funds raised from the On Deck for a Cause walks on the Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam during the summer season will support the KNFG Geleidehonden, the Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation. The foundation, which provided Joska to the Marinussens and now supplies their current guide dog, Wylou, trains guide dogs for people with visual impairments and various other disabilities, including children with autism, people in wheelchairs and those with PTSD.

The On Deck for a Cause walks are non-competitive 5k fundraising events held on every cruise. Guests can participate and donate to the Holland America Line Foundation, which supports various charitable causes.