Holland America Expands Partnership with AWC

Holland America Line has announced that it is expanding its partnership with the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC).

As part of the 2025 Alaska cruise season, the company will introduce onboard activities to benefit AWCC and raise awareness of Alaska wildlife among guests.

The initiative launches with the debut of Harry & David’s Moose Munch Premium Popcorn on all Alaska sailings, with 3 percent of the cruise line’s net sales donated directly to AWCC.

The milk chocolate popcorn will be available for purchase at Grand Dutch Café and Crow’s Nest Café (as well as the Library Café on select ships).

The company said in a press release that it will debut two crafted cocktails exclusively on Alaska cruises, with $1 from each drink purchased going to AWCC: the “Grizzly Bear Hugo’s Spritz,” a classic spritz made with St-Germain, Ca’Marian Prosecco and soda water, and the “Pip & Jo’s Moscow Moose,” a spin on the classic Moscow Mule that contains Sazerac Rye, ginger beer, grapefruit juice and Disaronno Amaretto.

The announcement follows the news of Holland America’s launch of Eland, the plush moose, which will be available in the shops on Alaska cruises and at Holland America Denali Lodge, with $2 from each sale going to AWCC.

“We’re delighted to offer more experiences that allow our guests to not only enjoy while onboard in Alaska but that also contribute towards something guests are passionate about in Alaska: wildlife,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president of guest experience and product development for Holland America Line.

“As a brand that has been cruising to Alaska for more than 75 years, it is a testament to our leadership in this region that allows us to provide more opportunities for guests to see wildlife while in Alaska and have the privilege to work with such esteemed organizations like the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center to do so,” added Smith.

In addition to these initiatives, guests on an Alaskan cruise that includes Anchorage or Whittier can visit AWCC with three shore excursions: