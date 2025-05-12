Holland America Announces ‘Culinary Ambassador’ Sailings

Holland America Line has announced new “Culinary Ambassador” cruises in 2025 and 2026.

These special sailings on segments of Grand Voyages and other select cruises will feature exclusive experiences hosted by one of Holland America Line’s Culinary Ambassadors, the company said.

Cruises featuring a Culinary Ambassador will offer activities where the experts share their knowledge, techniques and tips. For the chef ambassadors, guests can attend a live cooking demonstration led by the chef, join a coffee chat to learn more about them, and dine at a reservation-only dinner with a curated menu hosted by the chef. The beverage experts will offer tastings, special events and host a pairing dinner in a specialty restaurant.

“Dining has become an essential part of how people explore the world, and our Culinary Ambassador program allows us to offer something truly special — an experience that goes beyond the plate,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Through the Culinary Ambassador cruises, we can bring some of the world’s most celebrated experts on board to elevate the journey. It’s not just about eating well for our guests — it’s about learning, tasting something new, having fun and perhaps getting some tips to use in their own kitchens.”

Holland America Line Culinary Ambassador chefs include David Burke, Masaharu Morimoto, Ethan Stowell and Jacques Torres. Culinary Ambassador beverage experts, who created regionally inspired cocktails for the cruise line’s bars and menus, include Sam Ross (Alaska), Ivy Mix (Mexico), Tess Posthumus (Northern Europe), and David Wondrich and Jeff Berry (Caribbean). Master Tea Blender Steve Schwartz also will join a Culinary Ambassador cruise in Asia.

2025 and 2026 Culinary Ambassador Cruises: