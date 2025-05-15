Hapag-Lloyd: Three More South and Central America Expeditions for 2025

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has announced three new expedition cruises in South and Central America, scheduled for November and December 2025.

Operated aboard the bilingual Hanseatic Inspiration, each itinerary is designed for up to 230 guests and will be conducted in both German and English.

The cruises explore a range of remote and ecologically significant regions, with expert-led Zodiac excursions and a focus on local cultures and landscapes.

The three itineraries are:

“Oh, How Beautiful is the Panama Canal” (Nov 8-19, 2025): An 11-day sailing from Panama City featuring a full Panama Canal transit and a new stop at Punta Leona, Costa Rica.

“Mysterious Equatorial Adventure” (Nov 19-Dec 5, 2025): A 16-day voyage along the Pacific coasts of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador Peru, and Chile, highlighting archaeological sites, rainforests, and indigenous communities.

“Nature is Big, Man is Small” (Dec 5-20, 2025): A 15-day expedition through Chilean fjords and national parks, including Torres del Paine and the region’s glaciers.

Pre- and post-cruise land programs and multi-cruise combinations are available, with optional custom arrangements through Hapag-Lloyd’s Travel Concierge.