Guadeloupe Celebrates 2024-25 Cruise Season Results

The Guadeloupe Islands Tourism Board celebrated the results of the 2024-25 cruise season in its ports of call.

According to the board, the season ran between November 3, 2024, and April 12, 2025, with nearly 285 calls being hosted.

Compared to 2023-24, the number represented a 16 percent increase in arrivals for Guadeloupe destinations, which include Pointe-à-Pitre, Basse-Terre, Terre-de-Haut, Deshaies and Marie-Galante.

Approximately 395,000 passengers were welcomed in the Caribbean archipelago, with Terre-de-Haut alone seeing a 15 percent increase in stopovers.

The 2024-25 season also marked several milestones, including the return of TUI Cruises with visits from the Mein Schiff 3.

Guadeloupe welcomed over ten maiden calls during the timeframe, including those of Ritz-Carlton’s Ilma, the MSC Virtuosa and the Explora II.

A special event was held earlier this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Costa Cruises’ operations in the French Caribbean.

Two of the company’s ships, the Costa Fascinosa and the Costa Fortuna, visited the region regularly in 2024-25.

The season in Guadeloupe was also highlighted by a unique experience in the heart of the local carnival, the tourism board said.

According to the governmental agency, for the first time, during “Dimanche Gras,” a dedicated area was set up in front of the cruise terminal to allow guests to witness and participate in a show embodying the festive soul of the Guadeloupe Islands.

The upcoming cruise season in the islands is now set to start in November, with the arrival of vessels from companies like AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, Holland America Line, and Marella Cruises.

For the first time, Guadeloupe will also serve as a homeport for Compagnie Française de Croisières’ Renaissance.

As part of a joint operation with Ambassador Cruise Line, the vessel is set to offer a series of ten- and 11-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean departing from Pointe-à-Pitre.