Greenock: First Call Under GPH Management

Greenock Cruise Port officially began operations under the management of Global Ports Holding (GPH) with the arrival of the MSC Preziosa on May 6, 2025.

The visit marks the port’s first cruise ship call since joining GPH’s international network.

The occasion was celebrated with a traditional Scottish welcome, as guests disembarking from the MSC Preziosa were greeted by local bagpiper John MacInnes. The ship was welcomed by Captain Lorenzo Sapeti, Ian Kay, Liverpool Cruise Port operations manager and Gary Lyons, port agent from Denholm Port Services.

“This first cruise call under GPH’s stewardship is a proud moment for Greenock and a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved,” said John Mawer, general manager of Greenock and Liverpool Cruise Ports. “We are excited about the future and the positive impact Greenock Cruise Port will continue to have on the local economy and tourism.”

The start of operations at Greenock Cruise Port under Global Ports Holding marks a management transition and an expansion of GPH’s presence in the UK cruise market.

According to the company, the change aims to support operational improvements and long-term development of cruise tourism in Scotland.