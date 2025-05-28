Global Ports Holding Strengthens Partnership with CTO

Global Ports Holding (GPH) has joined the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) as an allied member, reinforcing its commitment to the sustainable development of the region’s cruise and tourism industries.

As an allied member, GPH will share expertise on cruise port operations, destination planning, sustainable tourism initiatives and community engagement, supporting the CTO’s mission to position the Caribbean as the world’s premier year-round warm-weather destination.

“We are honored to become an allied member of the Caribbean Tourism Organization,” said Mehmet Kutman, chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding. “The Caribbean is a cornerstone of the global cruise industry, and through our membership, we look forward to working alongside the CTO to drive innovation, create new opportunities for entrepreneurs, and ensure that tourism growth in our region is sustainable and beneficial to local communities.”

GPH operates cruise ports in Nassau (The Bahamas), Antigua & Barbuda, San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Saint Lucia, serving over 8 million passengers annually, part of the 22 million passengers the company welcomes across 33 ports worldwide. Through multi-million-dollar investments in infrastructure, destination support and passenger-experience enhancements, GPH has played a pivotal role in strengthening the region’s appeal to cruise travelers post-COVID-19.

“Our substantial investments in regional ports have already resulted in upgraded infrastructure, enhanced passenger experiences and increased economic benefits for host destinations,” said Mike Maura Jr., regional director of GPH Americas and CEO and director of Nassau Cruise Port.

“In Nassau, The Bahamas, for instance, annual passenger arrivals have exceeded pre-COVID records, reaching 4.4 million in 2023 and 5.6 million in 2024, following the completion of our $300 million port redevelopment. We anticipate significant growth in cruise line calls and passenger traffic in San Juan, Antigua & Barbuda, and Saint Lucia, as they too are undergoing multi-million dollar construction projects designed to achieve similar advancements.”

A delegation from GPH’s Caribbean ports will participate in the CTO’s annual Caribbean Week summit in New York, June 1-6, 2025. The summit brings together tourism, technology, media and marketing leaders to address priorities for the region. GPH will support policy initiatives, research and partnerships aimed at driving sustainable tourism growth throughout the Caribbean.