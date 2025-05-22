Global Ports Holding Opens Cruise Terminals in Fuerteventura and Lanzarote

Global Ports Holding (GPH) has officially opened the new cruise terminals of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, Spain.

According to a press release, the facilities were developed in partnership with Sepcan and the Port Authority of Las Palmas.

In Lanzarote, two new terminals have been inaugurated, including the Naos Terminal, which covers a 1,106-square-meter area and was designed for both transit and homeport operations.

GPH also opened the Los Mármoles Terminal, which spans 556 square meters and can host up to three cruise ships simultaneously.

Additionally, a 426-square-meter satellite terminal was created to support auxiliary services for passengers and crew.

“Together, these facilities provide a modern, eco-efficient, and passenger-focused gateway to the island,” Global Ports Holdings said in a press release.

In Fuerteventura, the new cruise terminal covers a 924-square-meter area, situated a short distance from the city center.

According to GPH, the facility was designed with a modular concept that features a dining area and an outdoor terrace.

The terminal “enhances the overall passenger experience and strengthens the connection to the local environment,” the operator said.

The new facilities operate in eco-efficient buildings equipped with solar panels, GPH said, which were built following principles of sustainability, energy efficiency and functionality.

“These infrastructure upgrades form part of GPH’s broader vision to strengthen cruise infrastructure and elevate the guest experience across the Canary Islands,” the operator added.

As part of a 40-million-euro investment plan in the region, Global Ports Holdings is also set to open a new cruise terminal in Gran Canaria ahead of the upcoming winter season.

“New terminals in Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria, which will improve the experience of the passengers, will help boost tourism and the economic development of the islands and consolidate the Canary Islands as an internationally recognized cruise destination,” said the President of the Port Authority of Las Palmas, Beatriz Calzada.

“With the inaugurations of the Lanzarote terminals yesterday and now Fuerteventura, we are proud to deliver two important milestones just days apart—each reflecting our long-term commitment to enhancing cruise infrastructure across the Canary Islands,” said Mehmet Kutman (pictured above), chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding.

“These modern facilities are designed to reflect the spirit of each destination—welcoming passengers with comfort, efficiency, and a sense of identity while preserving the natural beauty and authenticity that make these islands so unique. Once again, I extend my sincere thanks to the Port Authority of Las Palmas, our trusted partner Sepcan, and all institutional and community stakeholders who made this project possible,” he added.

“The design of both terminals clearly demonstrates our commitment to environmental sustainability. The buildings integrate seamlessly into their urban and natural surroundings, promote sustainable mobility, and ensure accessibility for all,” said Susana Gutierrez, general manager of Global Ports Canary Islands.

“With the increase in cruise calls and passenger numbers, we believe in the momentum of both ports and the importance of delivering a high-quality experience to our cruise guests. That’s exactly what we are achieving with the opening of these new terminals.”

The opening ceremonies of the new cruise terminals in Lanzarote and Fuerteventura were attended by senior representatives from the Port Authority of Las Palmas, Puertos del Estado, other local government institutions, Global Ports Holdings said.

Attendees included Beatriz Calzada, president of the Port Authority of Las Palmas; Pedro García, director of operations at Puertos del Estado; and Dolores Alicia García, president of the Fuerteventura Island Council. They were joined by regional councilors, island directors and local mayors.

Global Ports Holding’s Chairman and CEO, Mehmet Kutman, participated in the events alongside GPH leadership.