Fred. Olsen Launches Summer Sale with Free Drinks Packages

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has launched its Summer Sale, offering free drinks packages on over 40 selected sailings, plus exclusive savings for solo travelers.

Guests booking cruises between May 14 and June 25 will receive free drinks packages worth up to £35 per person, per night on eligible sailings. The offer includes cruises aboard Fred. Olsen’s ships Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral, departing from regional ports such as Southampton, Dover, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Rosyth (Edinburgh).

The sale applies to 44 sailings, ranging from five to 19 nights. Destinations include the Norwegian fjords, the Azores with ORCA wildlife excursions, and Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia. Other highlights include cruises to Honfleur, Spain, the Northern Lights at Christmas and the Canary Islands.

Doug Glenwright, guest experience director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “To celebrate this summer, we’re pleased to be offering special savings for our solo guests and free drinks packages on a wide range of selected cruises throughout 2025. So, whether it’s a refreshing glass of fruit juice out on deck while sailing by awe-inspiring scenery or a crisp G&T to round off a day of discovery ashore, guests can enjoy an extra drink or two without having to worry.”

Itineraries included in the sale: