Fred. Olsen Launches Summer 2025 Cruises from Dover

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines kicked off its summer 2025 cruise season from the Port of Dover with the arrival of its ship, the Borealis, on May 28, according to a press release.

The ship will operate a series of sailings throughout the season, visiting destinations including Norway, Malta, Croatia, the Azores and Iceland.

The program features a variety of themed itineraries designed to showcase regional highlights. Guests will have the opportunity to see Norway’s Langfoss and Kleivafoss waterfalls, fish on the fjords, explore historic cities like Dubrovnik and Split, cruise the Dalmatian Coast and travel on the Flåm Railway. Additional experiences include learning about flower cultivation and pineapple farming in Madeira and exploring Iceland’s volcanic landscapes.

Later today, the Borealis will depart Dover on the eight-night Scenic Fjords and Falls of Norway cruise, with scheduled calls in Haugesund and Bergen, as well as scenic cruising through Nordfjord, Innvikfjord, Lustrafjord and Lysefjord.

Doug Glenwright, guest experience director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re thrilled to offer a selection of cruises on Borealis from Dover this summer. These itineraries offer a plethora of opportunities for discovery, from sailing through the majestic Norwegian fjords, witnessing the volcanic beauty of Iceland, and indulging in the rich cultures of Malta, Croatia, and the Azores.

“Each port of call is carefully selected to provide authentic experiences and stunning landscapes. Whether guests are seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural enrichment, Borealis promises a journey that will leave lasting memories.”

Sonia Limbrick, head of cruise, Port of Dover, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Fred. Olsen’s Borealis back to the Port of Dover for her first call of the year. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines are a valued cruise partner, and it’s always a pleasure to see their elegant ships return to our historic port.

“We look forward to providing their guests with a warm Dover welcome and an exceptional experience as they start their voyage with us, or disembark and travel home, after an enjoyable cruise.”

Highlights of Borealis’ season from Dover include: