Four Seasons Yachts Unveils Transverse Marina Experience

Four Seasons Yachts has released new details about the onboard marina experience aboard Four Seasons I, scheduled to launch in 2026.

The vessel will feature a transverse marina, a design that spans both sides of the yacht, providing guests with direct sea-level access and expanded space for water-based activities.

The marina includes two retractable platforms, port and starboard, and a central bar and lounge, offering up to 676 square metres (7,275 square feet) of total space during dedicated Marina Days. The area supports a range of water sports, wellness programming, dining and relaxation.

Programming will be offered during designated Marina Days on most itineraries, focusing on secluded destinations such as Mayreau Island and Soufrière Bay in the Caribbean, and the Gulf of Squillace and Monte Argentario in the Mediterranean.

Unlike traditional aft-positioned marinas, the transverse design enhances access, stability, and flexibility. Spanning two decks, the area accommodates up to 105 guests across indoor and outdoor spaces, including a lounge, bar, extendable deck with lounge chairs, and a sea pool. The extendable watersports dock adds up to 351 square meters (3,778 square feet) of usable space.

Tillberg Design of Sweden led the marina’s design.

“Our design focuses on creating a seamless connection with the sea, enhancing both aesthetic appeal and functionality,” said Fredrik Johansson, partner and executive Director. “Inspired by the dining terraces in the South of France, we aimed to bring that atmosphere of casual elegance aboard the yacht.”

On Marina Days, when the yacht is at anchor, the space transforms into a hub for activities. Morning yoga sessions, smoothies and meditation start the day, followed by water sports including electric hydrofoils, water bikes, pedalboards, kayaks and inflatable waterboards. A protected seawater dipping pool offers a relaxed option close to the vessel.

“Guests will explore remarkable destinations, beautiful bays and hidden coves while enjoying adventures on kayaks, paddleboards, and superyacht water toys that let them glide effortlessly across the water,” explained Tim Littley, vice president of itinerary and planning at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, joint owner/operator of Four Seasons Yachts.

“These marina days will add a new element of discovery and fun, and we look forward to introducing our guests to this one-of-a-kind experience.”

The Grand Touring Experience provides two custom 10-meter vessels for guest transport while at anchor and in select ports: the Limo Tender and the Beachlander.

The Limo Tender offers private, full-service transfers and excursions with a dedicated captain, designed for flexible, personalized outings on most voyages.

The Beachlander is a high-speed Ribeye vessel built for coastal adventure, giving guests direct access to secluded beaches, snorkeling reefs and scenic cruising routes.