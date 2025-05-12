Fincantieri Reports Strong Q1

Fincantieri has reported a 35 percent growth in revenues for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2024, and EBITDA up 54 percent.

The company posted revenues of 2.4 billion euros and EBITDA of 154 million euros.

The results were attributed to the shipbuilding segment, driven by the defense sector and operational efficiency initiatives in the cruise business, according to Fincantieri.

The first quarter also saw the best-ever quarterly order intake totaling 11.7 billion.

Four ships were delivered, including two cruise ships, the Norwegian Aqua and Mein Schiff Relax, and 102 more ships are scheduled for deliveries up to 2036. New cruise orders during the quarter came from AIDA and Marella Cruises.