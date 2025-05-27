Explora II Hosts Exclusive Vanity Fair Club for Monaco Grand Prix

Explora Journeys celebrated the Formula One Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco 2025 weekend with a special edition of the Vanity Fair Club aboard the Explora II, according to a press release.

Hosted in Port Hercule by Simone Marchetti, European editorial director of Vanity Fair and editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair Italia, and Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys, the event welcomed a high-profile guest list to celebrate the start of one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

Attendees included Alexandre Grimaldi, Flavio Briatore, Pierfrancesco Vago (executive chairman, MSC Group Cruise Division), Luca de Meo (CEO, Renault), Princess Alexandra of Hanover, and entrepreneur Kevin Lütolf.

In the evening, Explora II’s Sky Bar served as the venue for the first-ever Vanity Fair Club event held aboard an Explora Journeys ship.

“We were honoured to host the Vanity Fair Club aboard Explora II during one of the world’s most iconic sports events,” said Nash.“The evening beautifully reflected the spirit of our brand – where every detail is considered, and each moment becomes a journey of connection, emotion and lasting memory.”

“Bringing the Vanity Fair Club to sea was a celebration of excellence in style, in hospitality, in human exchange and a beautiful intersection of our shared values with Explora Journeys,” added Marchetti.

During the Formula 1 Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco 2025, the Explora II was docked in Monaco, offering guests direct access to the event, views of the Riviera, and a program of activities including meetings with Formula 1 figures, brand presentations and wellness sessions.