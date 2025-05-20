Expedia Cruises Hosts Record-Breaking Meeting at Sea

Expedia Cruises hosted its annual ANCHOR meeting at sea aboard the Carnival Celebration, bringing together over 650 participants for its largest conference to date.

According to a press release, the seven-night Eastern Caribbean sailing departed from Miami, Florida, and featured a full program of presentations, workshops and networking events under the theme “Stronger than Ever.”

“Our 2025 spring ANCHOR meeting was arguably the largest and most successful one to date,” said Matthew Eichhorst, president of Expedia Cruises. “This year’s theme of ‘Stronger than Ever’ was truly embraced throughout the ship from our franchisees and their Vacation Consultants to our corporate staff and supply partners. Each conference represents a unique moment when our entire industry and system are united in the same space. These conferences are where we drive businesses forward by communicating our strategies, sharing best practices, and building relationships.”

The event brought together franchisees, Vacation Consultants, corporate staff, and supply partners to discuss business strategies, share industry insights, and recognize top performers. Attendees participated in mainstage sessions, breakout workshops, hosted dinners, and other brand-focused programming.

“Expedia Cruises’ 2025 ANCHOR was not only very important this year—it was a resounding success,” said John Mast, senior director of marketing and franchise development at Expedia Cruises. “Franchisees, Vacation Consultants, travel suppliers and our corporate support team came together to share insights, learn from one another, and build strategies and relationships to fuel sales growth. Our Stronger.Together culture was shining all week long.”

Top-performing franchisees and Vacation Consultants were recognized for various achievements, including opening or acquiring new locations, reaching milestone anniversaries, surpassing sales benchmarks and recruiting new agents. The three top-performing franchisees were honored for their results in 2024. Vacation Consultants were also celebrated through the Navigators Club Recognition Program, which highlights excellence in sales and customer service.

Expedia Cruises received several recognitions including Franchise Business Review’s 2025 Top 200 Franchises, 2025 Top Franchises for Women and 2024 Top Franchises for Veterans; The brand was also ranked on the 2024 Culture100 Awards and was named to Franchise Direct’s 2025 Top 100 Franchises list.