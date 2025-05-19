Emerald Princess Arrives in Southampton for Summer Season

The Emerald Princess recently arrived in Southampton for its summer season in Northern Europe and the United Kingdom.

After repositioning from North America earlier this year, the Princess Cruises vessel underwent a drydock in the Mediterranean before arriving at its homeport for the summer.

Following an eight-night repositioning cruise via Western Europe, the ship kicked off its summer deployment in Southampton on May 9, 2025.

The Emerald Princess is now operating a series of 12- to 16-night itineraries to a wide range of destinations in the region.

For its first cruise this season, the vessel is offering a 14-night cruise to the Baltic that sails to destinations in Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Estonia and Norway.

Ports of call set to be visited during the itinerary include Skagen, Copenhagen, Warnemunde, Visky, Helsinki, Kristiansand and Tallinn.

The Emerald Princess is also scheduled to offer itineraries to Iceland, the British Isles, Scandinavia and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting destinations that include Reykjavik, Invergordon, Olden and Bergen.

In July and August, the 2007-built ship is scheduled to offer 16-night cruises that sail to ports in Greenland as well, such as Nanortalik and Qaqortoq.

After concluding its deployment in the region, the vessel offers a trans-Atlantic crossing back to Florida in mid-October.

Sailing from Southampton to Fort Lauderdale, the 15-night cruise features visits to ports in Spain, France and Portugal before arriving at Port Everglades.

Following a cruise to the Caribbean, the Emerald Princess repositions to the West Coast for a winter season sailing from Los Angeles.

Before kicking off a summer season in Alaska in 2026, the vessel offers 16-night cruises to Hawaii, as well as seven- to ten-night itineraries to the Mexican Riviera.

A sister to the 2006-built Crown Princess, the Emerald Princess was built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and entered service in 2007.