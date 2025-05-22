Disney Cruise Line Hosts Career Exploration Programs for Caribbean Students

Disney Cruise Line is supporting career exploration programs for students across the Caribbean in communities visited by the Disney Treasure, as part of its Treasure Tomorrow initiative.

“Disney Cruise Line is proud to invest in youth programming that positively impacts the Caribbean communities we visit all year long,” said Joey Gaskins, regional public affairs director, the Bahamas and Caribbean, Disney Cruise Line. “We believe empowering young minds today builds a more resilient tomorrow, driving innovation and opportunity for generations to come.”

In Tortola, students from the Youth Empowerment Project’s (YEP) LEAD workforce program boarded the ship while it was docked to learn about careers in hospitality, tourism and culinary arts. They met Disney crew members and officers to explore shipboard roles and career paths.

One of the students, Khala Mathavious, said: “I appreciate this experience. It was really educational and beneficial to understand how many teams it takes to operate a cruise ship.”

During the visit, students interested in becoming ship captains met Captain Marco Nogara, who shared insights about the maritime industry. Executive Chef Goran Milinic also led a behind-the-scenes galley tour at Plaza de Coco.

Student Rhianna James said: “I couldn’t believe the head chef of the whole cruise spoke with us about how the team works together to serve guests and how many meals are prepared each day. It was an inspiring experience, and I am very grateful for this opportunity.”

Students also interacted with leaders in human resources, merchandise, food and beverage, and entertainment.

In Grand Cayman and Falmouth, the line partnered with Junior Achievement to sponsor a career exploration program focused on the maritime and hospitality industries. In Georgetown, Grand Cayman, students boarded the Disney Treasure to meet Disney cast and crew members.

Chief Security Officer Ryan Miller discussed port operations and safety collaboration. Assistant Cruise Director David Hunt spoke about his own career journey.

“It means a lot to me to share my journey and experiences with students who are interested in pursuing a career at sea. Before I joined Disney Cruise Line, I didn’t know about all of the incredible opportunities available to me, so being able to help guide and advise the next generation is exciting,” said Hunt.

Throughout the school year, Disney Cruise Line also partnered with Junior Achievement Jamaica to host weekly virtual sessions for high school students. These featured various shipboard and shoreside roles on the Disney Treasure. After the virtual sessions, students visited the ship and met the crew members they had learned from.

“We are grateful for this collaboration with Disney Cruise Line. Our students were so excited to step aboard the Disney Treasure and see first-hand the types of career opportunities that await them in the future,” said Callia Smith- Harriott, executive director, Junior Achievement Jamaica. “I believe this experience with the Disney Cruise Line team will help drive home the skills we teach in this program.”