Disney Cruise Line Grants Wishes at Sea for Make-A-Wish Children

As part of its first “Disney Week of Wishes,” celebrating its 45-year partnership with Make-A-Wish, Disney Cruise Line granted wishes to three children and their families aboard the Disney Wish.

Disney Cruise Line cast and crew members welcomed Kara, Delaney, Anthony and their families aboard for a magical cruise vacation. Each of the families sailed aboard the Disney Wish from Port Canaveral, Florida, visiting Nassau, The Bahamas and Disney Cruise Line’s private island destination, Disney Castaway Cay. While onboard, they experienced live shows, fireworks at sea and special moments with some of their favorite characters.

Kara, a 15-year-old from Colorado who is nonverbal, expressed her wish to sail on a “big boat” in American Sign Language. She cruised with her parents and sister Ella, also a past Make-A-Wish recipient.

Delaney Binker, 15, from Florida, fulfilled her wish to sail on the Disney Wish and visit another country for the first time. Joined by her parents, brother, best friend and grandmother, she met several of her favorite Disney princesses onboard. “The smile that she’s had this entire trip has said everything it needs to,” said her dad, Brian, at the end of the voyage. “Only Disney can do it better than anybody else.”

Anthony DiDonato, 17, from Colorado, experienced his first Disney cruise with his family. Known for his love of cruising, Anthony enjoyed time with his sister Aubrey, parents and extended family, including attending the Pirates in the Caribbean deck party, where they dressed in costume and celebrated under fireworks.

Onboard, Anthony, Delaney and Kara made friends with many of the Disney Cruise Line crew members, who helped make their sailing special. “Crew and cast members have gone out of their way and just make you feel like you’re the most special person on the ship,” said Delaney’s mom, Carolyn.

Crew members aboard the Disney Wish expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to serve Make-A-Wish families.

“You’re creating memories that they’re going to cherish for the rest of their life. It makes me happy inside,” said Gilmar “Gil” Carneiro, a member of the dining team from Brazil. Added Richard Allemant Vera, a crew member from Italy, “We do something magical; it’s really beautiful.”