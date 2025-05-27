Damen Launches Fully Electric-Ready Ferry for BC Ferries

Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania launched the latest Island Class Ferry for BC Ferries recently.

The Damen RoRo 8117 E3 will become the seventh Damen vessel to sail in the BC Ferries fleet.

Damen said in a press release that the ferry is the first in an order of four battery-equipped diesel-hybrid vessels, bringing the number of Damen vessels in the fleet to 10.

The ferries can operate exclusively on electric power once the charging infrastructure is in place at the terminals. They will connect four coastal communities in British Columbia, operating between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island and Campbell River and Quadra Island.

The vessels will transport up to 47 vehicles and 390 passengers, recharging during passenger (dis)embarkation.

Executive Director of Global Sales, Leo Postma, said: “Week 21 saw quite some activity at the yard, as well as the launch of the seventh vessel the next day on the 23rd; the yard also carried out the keel laying for the ninth Island Class vessel and cut steel for the 10th.”

BC Ferries’ Executive Director of Shipbuilding, Ed Hooper, joined the on-site team to mark the milestones, welding the coin during the keel-laying and joining the celebrations for the steel cutting and launch milestones.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate these milestones with the team at Damen Shipyards Galati this week,” he said. “The Island Class is now our largest single class of vessels, and they’re a critical part of our larger effort to renew and modernize our entire fleet to meet the needs of the people in British Columbia who rely on BC Ferries every single day.”

Canadian Ambassador to Romania, His Excellency Gavin Buchan, also attended.

He said: “Canada’s engagement with Damen Galati dates back more than a decade. There are already many vessels built by Damen Galati operating in Canada, and there will be many more in the years ahead.”

“As a fully electric ferry, this vessel will be both at the leading edge of technology and something which will make a meaningful contribution to fighting climate change… it symbolizes both the strength of our partnership and the bright future which lies ahead,” he added.

Damen is also supplying onshore charging equipment to BC Ferries. Following the delivery in 2027, Damen will provide support for the ferries from its Canadian Service Hub in Victoria.