Cunard’s Queen Anne Completes First-Ever World Cruise

Cunard’s Queen Anne recently returned to the port of Southampton to conclude its first ever world voyage.

After entering service for the company in May 2024, the ship set sail on its maiden world voyage on Jan. 9, 2025.

The 107-night cruise sailed from Cunard’s homeport in Southampton and included visits to 30 ports across 18 countries.

Highlights included Miami, San Francisco, Honolulu, Auckland, Cartagena de Indias and Hong Kong.

The itinerary also featured multi-day and overnight calls in key ports, such as New York City, Sydney and Singapore.

Other highlights of the world cruise included the ship’s first crossing of the International Date Line, as well as its maiden transit of the Panama Canal.

Now back in Southampton, the Queen Anne is set to offer a series of cruises to destinations in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands.

The schedule includes a 19-night cruise to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean in early September.

Seven ports of call are set to be visited during the itinerary, including Messina in Italy’s Sicily and Kusadasi in Turkey.

The Queen Anne is also set to make calls in several destinations in Greece, including Piraeus, Heraklion and Santorini.

After spending New Years Eve in Lisbon, the 3,000-guest vessel sails from Southampton for its second world cruise in early January.

The 110-night voyage features visits to a wide range of destinations in South Africa, Hawaii, Southeast Asia, the South Pacific, the Caribbean and North America.

In early 2027, the Queen Anne is set to debut in South America as part of a 82-night voyage to the region.

Sailing roundtrip from the UK, the cruise is highlighted by overnight calls to Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Other countries set to be visited include Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, Turks and Caicos and Barbados.