Cunard Welcomes HRH Princess Royal Aboard Queen Anne in Liverpool

Cunard welcomed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal onboard the Queen Anne during the ship’s visit to Liverpool on May 27, according to a press release.

During the visit, The Princess Royal met with city officials, Cunard guests and crew in the Queens Room. She was also introduced to members of the Cunard Women Officers Network, which includes women from the company’s maritime and hospitality teams.

Liverpool is central to Cunard’s history, serving as the departure point of its first transatlantic crossing in May 1840 and as the company’s headquarters for 128 years. In 2024, the city was officially named Queen Anne’s Godparent during a naming ceremony at the Liverpool Waterfront.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “While this was intended to be a moment of celebration for Cunard’s 185th anniversary, instead it’s now a moment of solidarity with the city and our thoughts are with all those affected, and with the entire community at this time.

“Liverpool is not just where Cunard was founded — it’s where our story began. This great city, with its proud maritime history and strong sense of identity, has shaped Cunard from the very beginning. The docks, the river, and the people of Liverpool are all part of our heritage and remain central to who we are today.

“The bond between Cunard and Liverpool has grown over generations. It is built on shared values — resilience, pride, and a deep respect for tradition — and it continues to mean a great deal to us. We feel a strong connection to this city and are always proud to return.”

The visit coincided with Sea of Glamour, a special exhibition curated by Mary McCartney and featuring 184 images from Cunard’s past and present.