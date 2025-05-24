Cunard to Showcase Sea of Glamour Exhibition for 185th Anniversary

Cunard announced that on May 27, the company will showcase stories from guests worldwide as part of its new Sea of Glamour exhibition, which celebrates its 185th anniversary.

The exhibition will be curated by British photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney and feature 185 images sourced from the Cunard archives and a collection of guest pictures submitted by guests worldwide.

The company said in a press release that the archive images will include rare shots of Hollywood icons, musicians and politicians at sea, alongside historic moments with royalty.

McCartney said: “Curating Sea of Glamour for Cunard has been such a brilliant project for me as a photographer. To delve into 185 years of photographic history, I had the privilege of exploring not only Cunard’s iconic legacy but also the real, heartfelt moments shared by its guests on board.”

“As I went through the archives and read the stories submitted by passengers from all corners of the world, I was struck by the strong sense of community and connection that Cunard has fostered over the years. I loved seeing the personal submissions, moments of joy, connection and family milestones,” added McCartney.

“As I reflected on these stories, I was reminded that glamour isn’t only found in images of royalty or Hollywood stars, but in the shared experiences of all Cunard passengers.”

For the 185th anniversary image, McCartney will capture a portrait of Cunard’s Queen Anne Icons in Liverpool on the exhibition’s opening day.

The icons are all Liverpudlian women: Spice Girl and author Melanie C, broadcaster and community leader Ngunan Adamu, local restaurant entrepreneur Natalie Haywood, Liverpool music and cultural legend Jayne Casey and British Olympian heptathlon athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

The exhibition will be open to the general public at The Royal Liver Building in Liverpool between May 28 and June 17 before setting sail around the world aboard the Cunard fleet.

The showcase will provide a look into maritime history with interactive moments, including an immersive audio storytelling experience, and a sculptural installation, Sails of History, with its sails suspended mid-air in The Royal Liver Building. The sails will serve as canvases for the images.