Cunard Launches Memorial Day Sale Across 198 Voyages

Cunard has launched its “Memorial Day Sale,” featuring fares from $899 plus onboard credit across 198 voyages.

Running now through May 28, 2025, the sale applies to select sailings from 2025 through 2027, including voyages to Alaska, Canada, New England, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Transatlantic Crossings and segments of the World Voyage.

The company said in a press release that these itineraries are available across Cunard’s fleet.

Highlighted sailings include: