Cunard Launches Memorial Day Sale Across 198 Voyages

Cunard has launched its “Memorial Day Sale,” featuring fares from $899 plus onboard credit across 198 voyages.
Running now through May 28, 2025, the sale applies to select sailings from 2025 through 2027, including voyages to Alaska, Canada, New England, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Transatlantic Crossings and segments of the World Voyage.
The company said in a press release that these itineraries are available across Cunard’s fleet.
Highlighted sailings include:
- Summer in Alaska on the Queen Elizabeth: In 2025, Cunard will offer seven- to 11-night voyages round-trip out of Seattle. Itineraries include scenic cruising through Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier and Tracy Arm Fjord, as well as full days in several ports, including Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Sitka and Icy Strait Point.
- Transatlantic Fashion Week on the Queen Mary 2: This seven-night eastbound Transatlantic Crossing sets sail Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2025, as the Queen Mary 2 marks the return of Transatlantic Fashion Week. The voyage will be headlined by designer Christian Siriano and feature runway shows, insight talks and Q&A sessions with industry experts.
- Winter in the Caribbean on the Queen Elizabeth: Sailing from Miami during a several-month Caribbean season, the sailing will explore the region’s beaches, stopping at ports including St. Thomas, Bridgetown, Philipsburg and Barbados.