Cunard Announces RCGS Speaker Line-up for 2025 Alaska Cruises

Cunard, which has partnered with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS), has announced a speaker line-up onboard the Queen Elizabeth for the Alaska 2025 season, showcasing RCGS speakers on select Alaska voyages starting June 12.

The Queen Elizabeth will offer the company’s Insights Enrichment program, shore excursions and accomplished speakers sharing their knowledge and adventures through the region.

Experts from the society, one of Canada’s largest non-profit exploration and educational organizations, will be featured on 2025 voyages from June to September, the company said in a press release.

“The launch of this partnership in 2023 was met with great enthusiasm from guests, and we’re excited to continue the collaboration for a third season in Alaska,” said Cunard President Katie McAlister.

According to the press release, native cultural heritage guides from Alaska Native Voices will be featured on all voyages.

This season’s speakers include:

George Kourounis, RCGS Explorer in Residence: Worldwide explorer who contributes to the Discovery Channel and the Weather Network; June 23-July 3

Laval St. Germain, RCGS Explorer in Residence: Airline captain and global thrill seeker; July 3-10

Brian and Dee Keating: Naturalists and wilderness adventurers who utilize wildlife films to tell stories about the value and importance of nature; July 10-21

Lynn Moorman, RCGS Fellow: Geographer and educator who speaks about the glaciers, fjords, and geographic technologies along the British Columbia Coast and Alaska; July 31-August 11

Joseph Frey, VP, RCGS: Former director and VP of The Explorers Club in New York; August 11-21

Andrew Fuestel: Professional astronaut who served 23 years with NASA; August 21-28

Sunniva Sorby, RCGS Fellow: Polar ambassador, citizen scientist, author and explorer; September 8-18, and

David and Kim Gray, RCGS Fellow: Naturalist, photographer and adventurer; September 18-25

In addition to the RCGS speakers, Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth will host a range of expert speakers, including: