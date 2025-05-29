Crystal Launches New Gelato Collection

Crystal has introduced a new gelato offering onboard the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity through an exclusive collaboration with Badiani, an Italian artisan gelato maker established in Florence in 1932.

Founded by Idilio Badiani and continued by Paolo Pomposi, Badiani is known for its traditional recipes and dedication to quality, including its signature Buontalenti gelato, inspired by the Florentine architect Bernardo Buontalenti, who is credited with introducing gelato to the Medici court in the 16th century.

Badiani gelato will now replace the existing selection at Scoops Gelato Bar. Guests will be able to choose from a range of classic and contemporary flavors, crafted using natural ingredients and traditional techniques.

Bernie Leyopold, senior vice president of hotel operations at Crystal, said: “Our guests expect the very best, and this collaboration reflects Crystal’s DNA of offering elevated, aspirational experiences at every touchpoint. Badiani shares our passion for excellence, and we are honored to bring their celebrated gelato artistry to the Crystal journey.”

“I’m delighted that our gelato can now be enjoyed around the world,” said Massimo Franchi, CEO of Badiani. “Our shops and labs are in Europe, but our award-winning gelato can now be eaten on board Crystal Cruises ships throughout the four corners of the globe.”

Celebrated for its authentic and artisanal flavors, Badiani will replace the current selection in Scoops. Guests will enjoy a new range of offerings featuring iconic recipes, including the signature Buontalenti and a variety of classic and contemporary flavors, all crafted using only the finest natural ingredients.

Flavors available at Scoops will include: